Grab Bag Update!

v3.7.15

Changes

-Q4 Runes drop rate increased by +20%!

-Q5 Drop rate increased by +50%!

-Ionic Charger Patience perk has been nerfed

-Exploding Comet Patience Perk has been nerfed

-Perks in the Codex are now in a fixed order based on their by type

-All Perks of a generic / shared type now show the shared type name

-The Space key will collect Lantern contents if possible

-If no window is open, the ESC key will open the exit prompt

Fixes

-Elemental Devastation now properly increases status damage and not special effect strength

-Worldshaker now properly appears in the music selection after beating the Minotaur of Chaos

-Tweaked alpha of Fuming and Jolting sprites at huge sizes

-Execution via Voltaic Swords will now properly kill enemies that are Tough

-Fixed an issue causing old scores to stay on the leaderboard when linking / transferring accounts

-Fixed multiple issues with players being banned when transferring to new devices

-Fixed a bug where Steam players not always be able to see the leaderboard

-The Chronosphere gives a note if you cannot kindle due to a Boss Fate being active

Era 4 is slated for release in July! :-D