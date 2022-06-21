Grab Bag Update!

v3.7.15
Changes
-Q4 Runes drop rate increased by +20%!
-Q5 Drop rate increased by +50%!
-Ionic Charger Patience perk has been nerfed
-Exploding Comet Patience Perk has been nerfed
-Perks in the Codex are now in a fixed order based on their by type
-All Perks of a generic / shared type now show the shared type name
-The Space key will collect Lantern contents if possible
-If no window is open, the ESC key will open the exit prompt
Fixes
-Elemental Devastation now properly increases status damage and not special effect strength
-Worldshaker now properly appears in the music selection after beating the Minotaur of Chaos
-Tweaked alpha of Fuming and Jolting sprites at huge sizes
-Execution via Voltaic Swords will now properly kill enemies that are Tough
-Fixed an issue causing old scores to stay on the leaderboard when linking / transferring accounts
-Fixed multiple issues with players being banned when transferring to new devices
-Fixed a bug where Steam players not always be able to see the leaderboard
-The Chronosphere gives a note if you cannot kindle due to a Boss Fate being active
Era 4 is slated for release in July! :-D
Changed files in this update