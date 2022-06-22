Lethal Setbacks - Patch 1

This minor patch seeks to improve the reliability, accessibility, and playability of some parts of the game. Specifically, issues were identified with killer visibility bugs, issues related to dead players, and difficulty balancing -- the latter of which should make difficulties beyond Easy more appealing.
Additionally, we always try to prioritize features that give players the freedom to play and enjoy the game however they like, and this update either adds or highlights features with that goal.
New Gameplay Features
- Added a setting to enable or disable killer appearance jumpscares
- Added a Random Map button to the Map Selection screen, which chooses from the shown maps
Gameplay Improvements
- The sprint keyboard button has been removed, and all players move at sprint speed by default
- Improved visibility and lighting for dead players
- Adjusted blood evidence lighting to make it more visible
- Reduced base volume on scoring screen music
- Overall lighting improvements for all quality levels in Settings
- Improved lighting on Grand Rock Motel
Balance Improvements
- Adjusted killer hunt speed to make Easy difficulty more tailored to new players
- Adjusted killer hunt speed and flashlight decay to make Medium more approachable as an intermediate player's default difficulty
Bug Fixes
- Fix for issues with killer's rotation and related bugs that made the killer less visible
- If the killer is hunting while no living players are in the map, the hunt immediately ends
- The doors will no longer shut during Confrontation Phase when only dead players are inside
- Dead players will no longer get killer appearance jumpscares
- Fixed chair and filing cabinet collisions on Maryville Police Station
- Fixed a bug where death would cause the map interior sounds to stop briefly
- Fixed a bug where the Map Scoring screen would not show the right map image
Changed files in this update