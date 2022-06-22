Lethal Setbacks - Patch 1

This minor patch seeks to improve the reliability, accessibility, and playability of some parts of the game. Specifically, issues were identified with killer visibility bugs, issues related to dead players, and difficulty balancing -- the latter of which should make difficulties beyond Easy more appealing.

Additionally, we always try to prioritize features that give players the freedom to play and enjoy the game however they like, and this update either adds or highlights features with that goal.

New Gameplay Features

Added a setting to enable or disable killer appearance jumpscares

Added a Random Map button to the Map Selection screen, which chooses from the shown maps

Gameplay Improvements

The sprint keyboard button has been removed, and all players move at sprint speed by default

Improved visibility and lighting for dead players

Adjusted blood evidence lighting to make it more visible

Reduced base volume on scoring screen music

Overall lighting improvements for all quality levels in Settings

Improved lighting on Grand Rock Motel

Balance Improvements

Adjusted killer hunt speed to make Easy difficulty more tailored to new players

Adjusted killer hunt speed and flashlight decay to make Medium more approachable as an intermediate player's default difficulty

Bug Fixes