Patch Notes 2.0.2 Beta Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here's a few more bug fixes and polish items folks have been requesting!

Because they touch some of the core flow between game states, I'm gonna let them hang out in the beta branch for a little bit before bringing them to the main branch. Let me know if you see any issues with the new options.

Added "Show Leaderboard" to settings menu for those who want to skip the end of run leaderboard presentation.

Added button to skip run review tally and wheel spin presentations (same button as dialog skip).

Fixed skeletons not respecting immunity removal trinkets/bonus properties when they were resurrected by a lich.

Fixed skulls not remaining targetable with the special wild vines bonus property for a board after save/load.

Fixed in game user name not getting updated if you changed your steam account name after creating your save file.

Fixed bug with quiting at a precise frame while going in the exit bucket and then continuing causing all kinds of silly issues.

Hopefully fixed that pesky bug that caused certain elites to still repeat too much occasionally.

If this all seems stable in the beta branch, I'll try to bring them in the main branch by this weekend.

Thanks everyone!