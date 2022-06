We are happy to announce that Mago is FINALLY out!

You can try the game now at 15% discount. DOn't forget to check the bundle with the amazing Rivals of Aether as well!

Mago is a retro-inspired 2D platformer that puts us in the boots of a sorcerer who will run, jump and use his trustworthy magic wand to manipulate the environment around him across a vast kingdom where everything can, and will, happen. This is a game that both veterans and new gamers can enjoy!