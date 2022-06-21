Update 6 Fixes v0.6.0.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, lots of fixes today and there’s more to come, we’re still focusing on addressing some of the bigger issues, some stuff we’re aware of hasn’t been fixed due to it being more complex issues than initially thought, but we still hear you and we’re working on it!

If we’re forgetting something important or if we introduced some new issues, let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We look at your reports every day.

See you all again soon, hope you’re enjoying the patch <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed chainsaw sounds

Fixed minor camera clipping during Rifle reload animation

Fixed Snowballs missing their magazine when equipped

Fixed creature drops floating, now they should spawn closer to the ground

Fixed all build and dismantle interactions getting locked when entering a vehicle by pressing both Q and E at the same time

Fixed Flying Crabs not spawning from Hatchers

Fixed Hatchers respawning near factories

Fixed being able to place Miners on top of Resource Deposits (They must be Gathered first)

Fixed Resource Deposits being Invisible/Non-interactable for Clients

Potential fix for Nobelisk sounds playing across the world for other players

Fixed another crash related to Creature actions

Fixed Nobelisk detonator appearing equipped at the feet of the player when loading a saved game with it equipped

Fixed a bug where certain projectiles would not deal impact damage

Fixed so creatures don’t lose stress while stunned

Fixed Snowball explosions not blowing up foliage or destructible rocks

Potential fix for a crash that starts from players experiencing audio crackling and performance degradation on dedicated server in Northern Forest

Potential fix for some of the missing creatures in the world by correcting some of them having incorrect spawn locations

UI

Fixed Pipeline flow rate UI not displaying correctly, this time for real

Fixed Medical Inhaler not working properly with the HUD Equipment slots

Fixed HUB and Space Elevator not being able to be turned off on the map or compass

Fixed a bunch of issues related to sorting in inventories

Fixed an issue where some equipment wouldn’t show the correct icon in the Equipment Slots

Adjusted Radar Tower description to match new functionality

Fixed various issues related to map and compass showing wrong values/positions

Fixed Player Health bar background scaling with amount of equipment

Updated Vehicle health bar to follow the new style of the Player health bar

Fixed AWESOME Shop category selection highlight being displayed on two separate categories if the player quickly selects a category when accessing the Shop for the first time

Fixed an issue where all player input would stop working if the Build Menu/Customizer was closed with the color picker open

Fixed a bug where “Invalid Session ID” could be displayed in the name of saves when trying to save a new session without typing a new save name

Fixed radiation/damage indicator being blocked by compass icons

Fixed items added to favorites in the AWESOME Shop being displayed twice when searching for them while having the favorites tab selected

Fixed Truck Station UI requiring multiple presses of E or ESC to be closed after selecting Load or Unload

Fixed issue where the Equipment HUD Slot for Consumables wouldn’t update properly on Client

WORLD

Many fixes to foliage placement

Many fixes to foliage and world collision

Fixed an issue where it could rain without rain clouds or effects

BALANCING

Increased Quartz Crystal stack size to 200 (from 100)

Increased Black Powder stack size to 200 (from 100)

Removed Compacted Coal and basic Turbo Fuel recipes from the Hard Drive Options

Reduced player health regen rate in the 30% to 100% range from 0.25 to 0.1 recovery per second, effectively increasing health regen duration until full from ~5 minutes to ~12 minutes

DEDICATED SERVER

Fixed crash reporter not working on Windows

LOCALISATION