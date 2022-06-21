 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Afterthought update for 21 June 2022

Patchnotes 1.23 - Bonus #8

Share · View all patches · Build 8980388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: Bonus Levels 8.7 and 8.8

  • Added: Bonus Skins for Levels 8.7 and 8.8

  • Added: Speedrun Mode “All Game” (unlocked after all Levels have been beaten)

  • New: Added a General Option “Need XP to unlock new Level”, so that players can choose to traverse through the game without boundaries

  • New: Added more control to the Options Screen for First Time Players

  • New: Gameplay Options “Difficulty Hard” and “God Mode” are now only available if the player has beaten the last Boss in the game

  • New: Integrated Texture Quality options into Boss Textures

  • Fixed: Leaderboard for Individual Level Sum not updating properly

  • Fixed: Flickering Textures on scene enter in Scenic Shots

Changed files in this update

Depot 1400631
  • Loading history…
Depot 1400632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link