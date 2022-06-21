Patchnotes 1.23 - Bonus #8

-
Added: Bonus Levels 8.7 and 8.8
Added: Bonus Skins for Levels 8.7 and 8.8
Added: Speedrun Mode “All Game” (unlocked after all Levels have been beaten)
New: Added a General Option “Need XP to unlock new Level”, so that players can choose to traverse through the game without boundaries
New: Added more control to the Options Screen for First Time Players
New: Gameplay Options “Difficulty Hard” and “God Mode” are now only available if the player has beaten the last Boss in the game
New: Integrated Texture Quality options into Boss Textures
Fixed: Leaderboard for Individual Level Sum not updating properly
Fixed: Flickering Textures on scene enter in Scenic Shots
