Patchnotes 1.23 - Bonus #8

Added: Bonus Levels 8.7 and 8.8

Added: Bonus Skins for Levels 8.7 and 8.8

Added: Speedrun Mode “All Game” (unlocked after all Levels have been beaten)

New: Added a General Option “Need XP to unlock new Level”, so that players can choose to traverse through the game without boundaries

New: Added more control to the Options Screen for First Time Players

New: Gameplay Options “Difficulty Hard” and “God Mode” are now only available if the player has beaten the last Boss in the game

New: Integrated Texture Quality options into Boss Textures

Fixed: Leaderboard for Individual Level Sum not updating properly