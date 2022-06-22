June 21st, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

-
Server Merge
During 2022-06-21 Maintenance (UTC+0), America, Europe, and Asia servers will be merged. We had separated the servers for smooth gameplay. We are merging the servers so that players can interact and communicate with more Chasers.
In the merged server, players can communicate with Chasers from other servers only in Eltheca. In the PVP / PVE gameplay, players will be matched with only other players of similar ping to retain the quality of gameplay.
New Karma (Dancer of Prophecy)
Name: Dancer of Prophecy
Weapon: Chakram
Type: Melee, Slayer
Dancer of Prophecy is a Karma that uses Chakram. Dancer of Prophecy can drag the enemy to continue the combo and weave in and out of combat using highly mobile skills.
New Raid – Garganta
The Titanic Demonic Beast ‘Garganta’ has Appeared!
Defeat ‘Garganta’ along with other chasers to acquire Garganta’s Lost Piece to synthesize Garganta’s Face, Garganta’s Chains, and other special items!
Karma Balance
[Ruler of Darkness]
Aerial Attack
- Reduced airborne time after 1st and 2nd attacks by 0.03 seconds
- Reduced strength of 1st and 2nd attack to jump in the air by 44%
- Reduced strength of 1st attack to launch the enemy in the air by 40%
- Reduced strength of 1st attack to push the enemy by 12.5%
Soul Taker
- Reduced break damage of multiple attacks by 35%
Rising Wings
- Reduced strength to jump in the air by 20%
- Reduced strength to launch the enemy in the air by 32%
[Soul of Magus]
Communion
- Increased damage of the additional orbs by communion by 20%
Star Tempest
- Increased time to gather orbs by 0.167 seconds
- Reduced PVP damage by 10%
[Desperado]
Command Aimed Shot (RMB Command)
- Reduced range by 10%
- Reduced projectile speed by 10%
4-1 Karma Balance – PVP
[Desperado]
Throw Explosives
- Reduced damage of explosives by 20%
- Reduced AOE burn damage by 30%
4-2 Karma Balance – PVE
[Diabolic Witch]
Charged Lightning
- Reduced PVE damage by 67%
[Aegis Knight]
Land Slasher
- Reduced PVE break damage by 50%
[Desperado]
Explosive Shot (Upgrade)
- Reduced PVE damage of 2nd~7th attack by 87%
- Reduced PVE break damage of the shot exploding off the wall by 87.5%
- Improvements
- Improved Desperado’s skill sound effect
- Other
- Added the synthesis recipe of Elaum Chakram
- Removed the synthesis recipe that uses Apostle of Greed’s Lost Piece. Apostle of Greed’s Lost Piece will be deleted on June 22nd 05:00 (UTC+0)
- Reduced the rewards from Team Survival by 25%
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Desperado’s Explosive Shot (Upgrade) affected targets behind the character
- Fixed a bug where AP and GP gained did not line up at the Battle Results screen
