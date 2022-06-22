June 21st, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Server Merge

During 2022-06-21 Maintenance (UTC+0), America, Europe, and Asia servers will be merged. We had separated the servers for smooth gameplay. We are merging the servers so that players can interact and communicate with more Chasers.

In the merged server, players can communicate with Chasers from other servers only in Eltheca. In the PVP / PVE gameplay, players will be matched with only other players of similar ping to retain the quality of gameplay.