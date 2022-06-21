Get Dying Light 2 Stay Human at a great discount

In anticipation of the Steam Summer Sale, we have decided to start our promotion for Dying Light 2 Stay Human a bit earlier - it will be live today at 7:00 PM CEST! It’s the perfect opportunity to obtain Dying Light 2 Stay Human at an all-time high discount of -33% for the Standard Edition of the game! The Deluxe Edition will receive a -25% discount, and the Ultimate Edition’s price will be lowered by -20%.

Moreover, it’s a perfect moment to visit the City because we’ve added some great content for free over the last few months. Features such as outfit and weapon packs, New Game +, Photo Mode, or in-game events. A week ago, we introduced the first Chapter, “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner.” We are highly dedicated to providing our community with awesome content. We invite you to join us on this journey, especially since this is only the beginning of our 5-year-plan of support for Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

To check all current promotions, visit the official website of our game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/