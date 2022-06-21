Meet the devs - First Hell is Others AMA

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello folks!

How are you? Are you ready for a new exciting week?

Because we are!

We're glad to announce the first-ever AMA (aka Ask Me Anything) of Hell is Others.

You will be able to ask any questions to the dev team!

Feel free to ask about any topic that comes to your mind! (I can't promise we're going to answer all of the questions you'll submit 👀)

Here below are some organizational info👇

When will it start?

The AMA will start this Thursday, June 23rd from 6 pm CET, 9 am PDT, and 12 pm EDT and will be one hour long!

Where can I share my questions?

You can submit all the questions to the ama-questions channel on the [Discord server!](discord.gg/URMxJq4XCw)

Where will it happen?

The AMA will take place on our Discord Server in the stage channel.

You can join the event through this link discord.gg/URMxJq4XCw