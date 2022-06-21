Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.6)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added support for bigger buildings (final missions in campaign chapters)
- Added new multi-storey building templates
- Added roof top entries to some building templates
- Added shortcuts for the lower/upper storey buttons (keypad 0/1)
- Added lights to the police cars
Improvements
- Removed the possibility to use grenades and open doors silently when carrying a shield
- Tweaked the mission rewards and possible paths inside the campaign chapters
- Changed the way entries are blocked by the map generator
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the incorrect storey being displayed when selecting a resting character
- Fixed window spawn points getting hidden by some floor tiles in the planning view
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch