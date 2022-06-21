Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.6)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added support for bigger buildings (final missions in campaign chapters)

Added new multi-storey building templates

Added roof top entries to some building templates

Added shortcuts for the lower/upper storey buttons (keypad 0/1)

Added lights to the police cars

Improvements

Removed the possibility to use grenades and open doors silently when carrying a shield

Tweaked the mission rewards and possible paths inside the campaign chapters

Changed the way entries are blocked by the map generator

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the incorrect storey being displayed when selecting a resting character

Fixed window spawn points getting hidden by some floor tiles in the planning view

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.