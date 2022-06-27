Patch Notes - Version 1.03.04

Hello riders!

We are pleased to announce that following successful testing on the Open Beta branch of Tour de France 2022 we are now releasing on the public servers.

If you were not familiar with the content on the Open Beta branch you can read it through the Patch Notes below. Most notably we have fixed the crash in ProTeam/ProLeader Team Time Trial simulation, balancing and various bug fixes.

Patch Notes

Features

Addition of a special jersey for TDF (Jumbo Visma)

When a slow rider is in front, my cyclist automatically move to the left or the right rather than staying block behind

Addition of the new Skoda Enyak car for Sport director

Update of the riders characteristics in the DB

Balancing

Increased a bit delays on mountain stages to avoid all sprinters out of time

Improved Liège Bastogne Liège simulation results

AIs brake less on the last turn of Embrun > Col du Pointu

Tour de France specific commentary was played on all stage races

Too many injuries & broken bones were happening

On slopes with cobbles, decrease mountain stats importance

Bug Fixes

A cyclist could reach the rank 0 on the result page.

Van der Poel's objective is to make podium in Tour of Flanders, while it clearly should be to win the race.

Sometimes, at the start of a stage, some of my riders don't start pedalling and stay there.

The save locks when cyclist is present in the race with a fracture, set a Benign Injury/Sickness for the race.

Illness are not taken into account in Pro Team simulation.-Fix AI: huge time at the end of the Tour de France.

The Sport director car was too slow

Time Trial difficulty was too easy

In Classic Stages sometimes the peloton was doing nothing and let a large group drive away

Fix of a freeze during a race

When pressing Back from the Objectives screen after a race in Pro Leader.

Add automatic use of GPU for laptops.

The application does not pause when the focus is lost.

Crash in ProTeam/ProLeader Team Time Trial simulation

User Interface

When choosing a rider whose freshness is not full, the energy bar diminishes at each change of role of any rider

Intermediate ranking is sometime broken

Effort limitation (due to injuries or sicknesses) in UI is incorrect, letting the player think he can attack while he can't

Artificial intelligence (AI)