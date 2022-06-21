Patch Notes (1.1.7)

Changelog:
- Decreased chance for pests (crows/deer) each morning from 5% to 2% per crop.
- Added ‘H’ to toggle Tutorial/Help.
- Moved the Growth Chart position while Vendor’s shop is showing.
- Added mouse-left click for opening the Elevator instead of only the interact key (spacebar).
- Added mouse-left click for opening bedroom doors (previously was only the interact key).
- Looking into translations at this time.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter
Changed files in this update