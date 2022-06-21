 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brookhaven update for 21 June 2022

Patch Notes (1.1.7)

Share · View all patches · Build 8979965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Decreased chance for pests (crows/deer) each morning from 5% to 2% per crop.
  • Added ‘H’ to toggle Tutorial/Help.
  • Moved the Growth Chart position while Vendor’s shop is showing.
  • Added mouse-left click for opening the Elevator instead of only the interact key (spacebar).
  • Added mouse-left click for opening bedroom doors (previously was only the interact key).
  • Looking into translations at this time.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link