Patch Notes (1.1.7)

Changelog:

Decreased chance for pests (crows/deer) each morning from 5% to 2% per crop.

(crows/deer) each morning from 5% to 2% per crop. Added ‘H’ to toggle Tutorial/Help .

. Moved the Growth Chart position while Vendor’s shop is showing.

Added mouse-left click for opening the Elevator instead of only the interact key (spacebar).

Added mouse-left click for opening bedroom doors (previously was only the interact key).

Looking into translations at this time.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter