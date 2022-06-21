 Skip to content

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities update for 21 June 2022

A couple days until our next update, check out these city-building games

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Citizens,

It's been a while since our last update. Thank your for your patience and I promise it won't be much longer, just a couple more days so we can finish testing and some last minute tweaks. While you wait, I'm happy to offer you a few other cool building games at a discount in a new City Builder steam bundle that we're taking part in. We've teamed up with some awesome fellow indies so you can get all these games together at a discount.

This is a "Complete the set" bundle, which means that you only pay for the games that you don't already own, and you'll get a 15% discount on top of any discounts the specific games have (Dream Engines is 15% off right now, so you'll get 28% off Dream Engines when buying through this bundle).

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26646/City_Builder_Bundle/

I hope you enjoy these games, and stay tuned for our next major update in a few days!

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities Content Depot 1076751
