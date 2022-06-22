 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 22 June 2022

Songaloid’s Day Out

Crush Crush update for 22 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey Panda Peeps,

It’s time for Alpha’s own Phone Fling! You can unlock this super sweet conversation for 10 Diamonds once you reach Lover level with Alpha - AKA once you’ve [spoiler] transformed the holographic songaloid into a real flesh-and-blood waifu! [/spoiler]

Alpha’s still pretty new to all the things you’ve introduced her to, and still loving experiencing all the things we typically take for granted every day. So join her as she does some stuff and things! (I’m avoiding being specific because… Spoilers).

We hope you enjoy this chat with Alpha!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

