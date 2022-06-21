Version 0.4.3.1b is live!

The newest version 0.4.3.1b is available now!

New Sniper Towers!

Sniper Towers have a massive range adventage.

They are not shooting very fast, but do high damage.

They have a chance to do critical hits with double damage.

Check the Towers Almanac in the main menu to see how to unlock them!

New Shuriken Towers!

Shuriken Towers can shoot up to 5 projectiles at the same time

Every projectile hits a different enemy.

They are useful for big groups of enemies or enemies with high movement speed.

Check the Towers Almanac in the main menu to see how to unlock them!

Changes to Traps!

Elemental Traps are unlocked differently from now on.

The elemental upgrades are no longer found in the door rewards.

The Gemstone Upgrades for the Elemental Magic Towers also unlock the upgrade for each individual Elemental Trap.

For example: Choose the "Unlock Ice Upgrades" Gemstone Upgrade to unlock Magic Ice Towers and Ice Traps.

The descriptions for Elemental Traps in the Towers Almanac are more detailed now.

Other Changes:

Added 6 new Achievements!

Building each of the new towers unlocks an achievement.

Some players requested to remove the trap upgrades from the door reward pool. The upgrades flooded the rewards and chances were low to get the right upgrades. I hope to eliminate some annoying randomness from the game with these changes.

The Sniper Towers and Shuriken Towers don't have loot items yet. New items will come with the next update.

Have fun with the new Towers!

-brimsel