First fix-patch + plans for more!

Hey everyone!

Today we have few very important fixes and also few announcements. First of all – let’s start with the elephant in the room.

Generally, launch of Early Access was far from perfect. Some of you had crashes / lags and general problems that were making the game much less enjoyable (or not enjoyable at all). We take full ownership of that and would like to apologize to those of you who experienced those problems.

Obviously, there are some problems with game-design itself, but this was more expected as with the Early access phase we always focus at upgrading gameplay quality significantly based on your feedback.

Our team worked as fast as possible, to fix some of the biggest problems and will continue to do so in coming / days week. Lets start with what have changed in todays patch:

Change List

Fix Crashes during loading screen for Radeon GPUs

Fix Crashes caused by using Paralizer on Larvas

Add more debug information for rendering crashes

Fix Crashes caused by delayed gameplay mechanics

Fix Arm Device visibility for low frame rate

Improved Session Ping visibility on Search Session list

Fix Crashes caused by Voice Chat when leaving game session

Add starting items for level 1 Characters

Improved starting items for level 2 and 3 Characters

Unstuck button now also re-enable input for character movement

Improved Adult Vent slime VFX

**

One important note here – whenever we will patch the game, you will be unable to open up a new game, until you download the update. For future patches we will make a pop-up informing about it!

**

OK, but what are the general plans for future?

First of all, we want to fix any problems you might have experienced from the technical state of the game. This is our highest priority.

But then, we have also made a lot of notes from your feedback and will be making changes to general game such us: difficulty level (especially scaling while playing with different ranks), making gameplay more intuitive (ux / looks of feedback), some general balancing ( access cards taking whole bit slot…) and adding extra content.

We will also add more work toward optimization, to make sure the game will have much better performance on low and high end machines.

On top of that, we will want to add new content too – there is a lot of ideas on what to focus on (missions / stories / enemies behaviors / items etc.) and we would love to hear your ideas on what you would love to see more in the game!

But, those things will not happen overnight. It might take quite some time, but we hope that this time will reward you with great experience and with every new patch, you will have big quality upgrade and tons of fun!