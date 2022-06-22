The Story Contracts Update

Hi Everyone,

We have been hard at work preparing our next update and we are very glad to say it is here!

Our last announcement gave you the teasers of what we are working on and here is the first content delivery from that.

Story Contracts.

These contracts will follow individual story arc’s from various companies and…sources. They will provide valuable rewards such as diagrams and modules not found in the shop. You will be given choices in some of the contracts that range from helping out the company, helping yourself or working for the common good.

Magnetosphere Upgrades

Part of the story contracts includes the long road to a radiation hardened ship. Completing the relevant contracts will unlock more uses of the magnetosphere to allow you to explore, survey and haul back rare resources without taking damage. These upgrades require a new type of module and associated cable, the Vector Modules and Cables.

Radiation and resource distribution overhaul

With the Magnetosphere now up-gradable we have overhauled the radiation system and the distribution system of resources. The overall range you can now explore safely can be extended with each Magnetosphere upgrade and the further into danger you go the more rare the elements will be. You can still push out into the dangerous areas earlier, if you are willing to take the risk of damage, and with some surprise rewards from the story contracts you might find it easier than you think.

Circuit Diagrams Overhaul

We have listened to your feedback and as part of this update have amended how the circuit diagrams work. Among the various changes the most obvious is how cables are displayed. Each one will have a starting point (depicted as a hollow circle) and an endpoint (depicted as an arrow) to show clearly where it comes from, where it will plug into and what direction data will flow.

While this update contains these features we are still working on adding heat management, new contract types, memory modules and more story arc’s that will include the new types of contract.

So stay tuned and stay frosty out there.

I Fetch Rocks Team