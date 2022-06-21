 Skip to content

Dune Strider update for 21 June 2022

Finally into Full Release - Build 41

Build 8979585

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full-Release Build 41

This will be the full release of our game which will include the following major changes:

  • The Continuation of the main quest line with a climactic ending using the new enemy.
  • Upgrades to the Abilities and the ship that the player can buy and equip to define his playstyle.
  • Steam Achievements have been added
  • Collectibles have been added

Balance changes and fixes to the game have also been made which include the following:

  • Destroyable giant cactus
  • New UI Visuals
  • Quest to direct the player to the new settlements
  • Full Gamepad Support
  • Light Update
  • Lots of balance changes and bug fixes
