Finally into Full Release - Build 41

Full-Release Build 41

This will be the full release of our game which will include the following major changes:

The Continuation of the main quest line with a climactic ending using the new enemy.

Upgrades to the Abilities and the ship that the player can buy and equip to define his playstyle.

Steam Achievements have been added

Collectibles have been added

Balance changes and fixes to the game have also been made which include the following: