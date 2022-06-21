Finally into Full Release - Build 41

Full-Release Build 41
This will be the full release of our game which will include the following major changes:
- The Continuation of the main quest line with a climactic ending using the new enemy.
- Upgrades to the Abilities and the ship that the player can buy and equip to define his playstyle.
- Steam Achievements have been added
- Collectibles have been added
Balance changes and fixes to the game have also been made which include the following:
- Destroyable giant cactus
- New UI Visuals
- Quest to direct the player to the new settlements
- Full Gamepad Support
- Light Update
- Lots of balance changes and bug fixes
Changed files in this update