Update - June 21st, 2022

Hello everyone,

After some heavy requests for it, the Shared Stash feature has been added! As well as some other updates/fixes.

Changes

Shared Stash - you can now hoard your items and easily trade them between your characters. The stash can be found near the Ingrim Bazaar.

Updated style for selected unit UI

Updated Health and Mana Bars - the style for these bars has changed and now show a damage amount with a decaying bar on the health bar

Updated Health and Mana Regen - health and mana regen now work on an Mp5 system, regenerating health and mana every 5 seconds instead of every game tick. Regen stats have been slightly adjusted as well but will likely receive further tweaking

Fixes

Fixed an issue where crafting abilities would now show correctly in the spell book when filtered with a skill tree selected

Fixed the Unreal Engine icon on window toolbar

Fixed some odd behavior when manipulating quickslot items

I tested locally and on multiplayer some with the shared stash but note that multiplayer has not been extensively tested. If you do play multiplayer, please check with the stash behavior some if you are cautious about item save data.

Please enjoy and thank you for the continued support!