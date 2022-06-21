CAFE OWNER SIMULATOR: PROLOGUE IS RELEASED!

We are pleased to announce that CAFE OWNER SIMULATOR: PROLOGUE is available now for free on STEAM.

In the prologue you will be able to try out some of the game's mechanics and test yourself as a restaurant owner.

Prologue version will help us us to improve new features and squash bugs to make the full version of the game as stable and interesting as possible.

Thank you all for the feedback.

We listen to every of your suggestions and try to make the game even better. :)