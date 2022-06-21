 Skip to content

Cafe Owner Simulator: Prologue update for 21 June 2022

CAFE OWNER SIMULATOR: PROLOGUE IS RELEASED!

Share · View all patches · Build 8979459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce that CAFE OWNER SIMULATOR: PROLOGUE is available now for free on STEAM.

In the prologue you will be able to try out some of the game's mechanics and test yourself as a restaurant owner.

Prologue version will help us us to improve new features and squash bugs to make the full version of the game as stable and interesting as possible.

Thank you all for the feedback.
We listen to every of your suggestions and try to make the game even better. :)

