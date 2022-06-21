 Skip to content

RetroArch update for 21 June 2022

Gearboy, Gearsystem, TIC-80 and Handy cores added!

Build 8979305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
4 new cores have been added for RetroArch Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1227485/RetroArch__Gearboy/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1227484/RetroArch__Gearsystem/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222637/RetroArch__TIC80/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2062460/RetroArch__Handy/

You can download these cores either from within RetroArch Steam by going to Manage Cores, or by simply downloading them for free from Steam.

If you'd like to learn more about these cores, you can go to our Documentation Center site.

Documentation for the Gearboy core can be found here.

Documentation for the Gearsystem core can be found here.

Documentation for the TIC-80 core can be found here.

Documentation for the Handy core can be found here.

There are now 48 cores available in total for RetroArch Steam.

