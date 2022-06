June 22nd, 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8979298 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items being added to Kurtzpel on June 22nd, 2022.

1. New ‘Office Wear Costume’ will be added

※ Individual costumes and packages for Office Wear Costume will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-06-22 after maintenance – 2022-07-20 00:00.

Office Wear Costume Outfit Package (Female) – 2,300 KP -> 1,700 KP

Office Wear Costume Outfit Package (Male) – 2,300 KP -> 1,700 KP

Office Wear Costume Accessory Package –~~ 1,000 KP~~ -> 750 KP





<Office Wear (Male)>





<Office Wear (Female)>