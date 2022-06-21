6/22 announcement on version update of spirit land anecdote

Share · View all patches · Build 8979208 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 16:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the holy mirror system will be updated at 6/22 00:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00), which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

[new functions]

adjusted some skill icons of characters in the game, props, array eyes, element fragments and other icons in the game the marking function can now see the specific description of the marking adjusted the auxiliary star deception icon (temporary version, which will be replaced later)

[balance adjustment]

reduced the physical consumption of lingtan lingzhengying's master Star Skill and right click attack the grumbling Dracula can no longer select bats within 1.5 meters to transmit during the process of dismantling the bats of Dracula, the bats will stop patrolling the 2 skills of the complaining Dracula do not need to be released close to the ground now

[bug repair]