Anvil Saga is out in Early Access! See the Roadmap

Greetings!

We're excited to announce that Anvil Saga is finally available in Early Access! We want to make the game the best possible experience, so please share your impressions, suggestions and thoughts with us.

This is only the beginning for Anvil Saga! You can read through the entire release roadmap below.

Early Access

During EA, you'll have access to the first 20 days of the main story (3-6 hours of content), along with some unusual and complex customer orders.

You may also dive into the game's sandbox mode, where you can forge items to your heart's content, expand your smithy as much as possible, make alternative decisions during events and watch members of each faction react accordingly.

Story Mode, Chapter 1:

Gameplay Tutorial.

Story Mode Prologue.

First 20 days of Story Mode.

Special customer orders.

Sandbox Mode

Random events.

Random quests – hone your blacksmithing skills to build your reputation and become the best blacksmith in the province.

Village ownership system (factions).

Story Mode

Chapter 1 Finale – the Fair.

Side quests.

All Modes:

New worker traits.

New special customer orders – each one will be a real challenge for Arthur and his workers.

Story Mode:

Days 21-40 of Story Mode.

Chapter 2 Finale.

All Modes:

Faction contracts – bulk orders for several items, allowing you to earn coin and change your reputation with the various factions in the game.

New special customer orders.

New smithy expansion opportunities – additional counter levels will open up, along with access to the sharpening wheel, library and worker training by reading books.

New game mechanics: woodworking & wood harvesting.

New worker traits.

All Modes:

Side quests to diversify the game and further challenge Arthur's blacksmithing skills.

New special customer orders.

Full release

Story Mode, Chapter 3:

Days 41-60 of Story Mode.

Story Finale.

All Modes:

New game mechanic: wood carving.

New side quests.

More special customers.

More worker traits.

You'll have plenty to do during Anvil Saga's Early Access. We want to make sure you're never bored of the game.

We look forward to your suggestions and bug reports at all stages of the game's development. You can post them on our Discord or the game's Steam Community Hub. Arthur and company will do their best to make your experience in the Middle Ages a most memorable one.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team