 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape Memoirs: Mansion Heist update for 21 June 2022

Patch Notes for Version 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8979169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the change log for patch 1.0.1

Puzzle adjustments:
-Added second flashlight to the toolbox, so that, in multiplayer, more than one player can solve the storage room together.
-Reworded couple of hints, as well as adding a few new ones
-Made the small vases a bit smaller to make it clear that they are, in fact, small
-Adjusted the glass shader of project Wheatstone to make the letters bit easier to see.

General changes:
-Adjusted the opening animations of books slightly
-Made the sound of thunder a bit more quiet
-Added a sound for giving the wooden toy to the cat
-Some various small QoL changes

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed some typos and some grammar issues
-Fixed collision of books, making them easier to pickup
-Adjusted the collision of the scales to make it easier to place objects near it
-Fixed a bug where when placing objects the red outline of the object would show when it shouldn't

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link