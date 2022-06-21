Patch Notes for Version 1.0.1

Here is the change log for patch 1.0.1
Puzzle adjustments:
-Added second flashlight to the toolbox, so that, in multiplayer, more than one player can solve the storage room together.
-Reworded couple of hints, as well as adding a few new ones
-Made the small vases a bit smaller to make it clear that they are, in fact, small
-Adjusted the glass shader of project Wheatstone to make the letters bit easier to see.
General changes:
-Adjusted the opening animations of books slightly
-Made the sound of thunder a bit more quiet
-Added a sound for giving the wooden toy to the cat
-Some various small QoL changes
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed some typos and some grammar issues
-Fixed collision of books, making them easier to pickup
-Adjusted the collision of the scales to make it easier to place objects near it
-Fixed a bug where when placing objects the red outline of the object would show when it shouldn't
Changed files in this update