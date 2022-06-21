Patch Notes for Version 1.0.1

Here is the change log for patch 1.0.1

Puzzle adjustments:

-Added second flashlight to the toolbox, so that, in multiplayer, more than one player can solve the storage room together.

-Reworded couple of hints, as well as adding a few new ones

-Made the small vases a bit smaller to make it clear that they are, in fact, small

-Adjusted the glass shader of project Wheatstone to make the letters bit easier to see.

General changes:

-Adjusted the opening animations of books slightly

-Made the sound of thunder a bit more quiet

-Added a sound for giving the wooden toy to the cat

-Some various small QoL changes

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed some typos and some grammar issues

-Fixed collision of books, making them easier to pickup

-Adjusted the collision of the scales to make it easier to place objects near it

-Fixed a bug where when placing objects the red outline of the object would show when it shouldn't