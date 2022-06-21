Update 5.10 Hotfix 3 released

We don't usually create a news item for every hotfix, but we're making an exception for 5.10 Hotfix 3 of X4: Foundations, which was released today.

As many of you are aware, it's been quite a while since you were last able to access the paint mods that are in your online inventory for X4: Foundations. The reason for this is that we have been working on extensive changes to the Ventures feature of the game, which is part of the same online functionality as the paint mods. Since that work is still ongoing, and we don't want to keep you from your favourite paint mods any longer, today's hotfix re-enables the option to log in to your Egosoft account and access your paint mods.

Please note the following points about 5.10 Hotfix 3:

The most basic online functionality is re-enabled, i.e. you can log in to, and out of, your Egosoft account from within the game.

You will be able access any paint mods that are in your online inventory, with the same limitations and conditions as before.

You will NOT be able to build new venture docks or send ships on ventures, and you will not see any menus related to this.

be able to build new venture docks or send ships on ventures, and you will not see any menus related to this. You will NOT receive any "visitor" ships from other players.

We apologise for any inconvenience over the past few months, while the online inventory service was unavailable. As a small gift, you will receive ten units of the Alpha Zone paint mod (pictured below) when you log in to your Egosoft account. The paint mods will be available in both existing games and new game starts.

You can link your game to your Egosoft account in the settings section of the Egosoft forum.

As mentioned in a previous item in April, we would like to reassure you that we're not quite done yet with our vision for X4. However, the next item on the agenda for the game is some way away, so we won't be able to get into specifics about it for quite a while.

Thank you for your continued support.