0621 - V.1.0.4 Update Logs (Auto-Navigation Tweak, Merchant&Hero AI Adjustment)

Along with this new update V.1.0.4, we've done some changes to auto-navigation improvement as well as some tweaks for AI like merchant and heroes behavior balanced.

Meanwhile, we've also noticed some voices regarding the combat controls from the community. We're looking into it with a high priority and some first-try adjustments will meet you soon

NEW CHANGES:

Optimized and put more navigation lines in the system so that now will have more improved AI leads to the targeted locations

Adjustment: The NPC merchant will weekly recover certain golds according to the town level, caravan buildings, etc., and set a dynamic limitation cap for it, which will not cause the merchant's gold's overflow

Adjustment: After the heroes have been defeated, they will return to the nearby cities and enter a 3-day CD, in which the hero will not go out of the city to attack other people within the CD

-Adjustment: The main camp of the bandit will generate a small number of reinforcements every 45 seconds when the battle lasts over 3 minutes.

BUGFIX

Fixed a display issue in the Party [details] UI

-Fixed the bug that the lord, who was assigned by the player, will not actively build constructions

-Fixed a text issue that The requirement of entering dungeons for Sol Warrior

-Fixed a bug where the favor change message would not pop up when trying to help two warring teams

Feedbacks or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!