Sweet Summer Update 🍉🥒🌞

Share · View all patches · Build 8979115 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 17:10:20 UTC by Wendy

Summer is here! Time to enjoy the sun and chill while munching on some fresh crunchy fruits and veggies.

Also a time to bring out your summer garb - just check out the bots of Sweet Fields wearing cute strawhats and flower headbands! 👒🌸

Build 348 updates:

🍉 added new meal point to the Food Festival grounds

🍉 added customized Sweet Fields bot portraits

🍉 added hidden named bot to Sweet Fields

🍉 updated Bishop callsign line

🍉 added alternative mapping for spacecam zoom

Thank you for your support, have a great summer! 🍹