Sweet Summer Update 🍉🥒🌞

Summer is here! Time to enjoy the sun and chill while munching on some fresh crunchy fruits and veggies.
Also a time to bring out your summer garb - just check out the bots of Sweet Fields wearing cute strawhats and flower headbands! 👒🌸
Build 348 updates:
🍉 added new meal point to the Food Festival grounds
🍉 added customized Sweet Fields bot portraits
🍉 added hidden named bot to Sweet Fields
🍉 updated Bishop callsign line
🍉 added alternative mapping for spacecam zoom
Thank you for your support, have a great summer! 🍹
Changed files in this update