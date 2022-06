Sweet Summer Update 🍉🥒🌞

Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 8979115 Β· Last edited 23 June 2022 – 17:10:20 UTC by Wendy

Summer is here! Time to enjoy the sun and chill while munching on some fresh crunchy fruits and veggies.

Also a time to bring out your summer garb - just check out the bots of Sweet Fields wearing cute strawhats and flower headbands! πŸ‘’πŸŒΈ

Build 348 updates:

πŸ‰ added new meal point to the Food Festival grounds

πŸ‰ added customized Sweet Fields bot portraits

πŸ‰ added hidden named bot to Sweet Fields

πŸ‰ updated Bishop callsign line

πŸ‰ added alternative mapping for spacecam zoom

Thank you for your support, have a great summer! 🍹