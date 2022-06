Share · View all patches · Build 8979109 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 14:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Desolation:

1.0.7.3 WIN | STEAM (Language update)

8.08 G tofal size | 53 Meg patch update size

LANGUAGE:

Added Brazilian Portuguese Localization (Care Of Mundo Nasher (www.mundonasher.com.br)

Added Italian Localization

LANGUAGES NOT INCLUDED BUT COMING SOON

Korean Localization - 한글 (Korean)

Japanese Localization - 日本語 (Japanese)

LANGUAGES CURRENTLY INCLUDED:

English (US/UK)

Français (French)

Русский (Russian)

Türkçe (Turkish)

Español (Spanish)

简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)

繁體中文 (Traditional Chinese)

Bulgarian

Polski (Polish)

Portuguese (Brazilian)

Italian

ENGINE

*Added support for a unique Japanese Character Set in the font system (Applies to ‘jp’ only).

Fixed .mp4 to be used in both AVPRO Unity native video (removed .webm support on WIN) (reduced size of entire build by 3 gigs.)

GAMEPLAY

*Fixed rare bug that causes a sopecific hint to missfire on leaving BAAS