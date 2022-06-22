Demo Available!

Hello Adventurer!

The Riftbound demo is now available!

The new demo features the latest 1.0.4 update, and has four levels (including an extra battle in the Burning Forest, and the Iron Mine challenge). In addition to this it is available in 8 languages just like the main game (with the exception of a few pieces of text like the message from the developers).

For new players we highly recommend playing the tutorial first, then playing the other levels on Apprentice or Adept difficulty (Expert is a pretty significant challenge for most players, so take care). Most of all, have fun :)

