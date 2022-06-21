Version 0.5.023 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Added more cardinal signs to the world to help player navigation

Altered tree and flora prefabs to allow for better AI navigation

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where the mine by the main city yielded 3 tacks of ore instead of 1

Fixed issue where player could fall through the inactive lift outside hollow city. Also fixed an issue where the lifts’ clipping meshes were being visualized as ugly brown things.

Fixed issue where pressure lates for axe traps pressed from far away

Fixed object placements in one of the main dungeons in the Endless zone

Recolored and fixed opacity on the “NESW” letters on cardinal signs so that they are more legible against the background. The new blue color palette matches the Apostatic Union better too.

Fixed missing collider on the fences on the sides of the inter-island drawbridges

Fixed issue where the LOD trigger area around the castle was too small, causing a jitterseed pickup to deactivate and become inaccessible when approached

Fixed an issue where the braziers in the Queen of Silver’s chamber had no colliders

Added smoke trail visual effect to braziers

Fixed missing collision model on open flesh door

Fixed issue where the water in a small lake near the bridge to the endless realm was clipping through the adjacent cliff

Fixed z-fighting issue on the terrain near the path to the duke’s castle

Fixed an issue where certain chests were not leveled on the ground

Fixed fencing around the pub area and leading into the city. Previously the fencing clipped through the bridge, and had some messy gaps & texture placement

Fixed geometry of the city’s sewer so it no longer clips through the wall just above the river

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.