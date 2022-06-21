Version 1.9 = Bullet Heaven Hard Mode

Here's what's new in version 1.9:

Added 2 more prototypes: The EBF4 Battle Demo and EBF3 Spell Animations.

Added 3 handicap options to Bullet Heaven: 2x Foe Damage, 33% More Foe HP, and Speed Up Game.

(this is essentially hard mode, best experienced in a new save file)

Added the S+ and S++ ranks to Bullet Heaven, which require playing with two or three handicaps.

(there are no achievements for this)

Optimized the code in Bullet Heaven a little bit. Not sure how much it helps.

Added an experimental "Alternative Rendering" option to Bullet Heaven.

(might help if the game is running very poorly, but in most cases it will probably make performance worse)

Optimized the code in Adventure Story somewhat, but didn't find anything seriously wrong.

Fixed Adventure Story crashing if it can't create save data.

Fixed Medal pop-ups occasionally being stuck on-screen in Cat Cafe.

Fixed not being able to delete the new EBF2 achievements in the launcher.

If Bullet Heaven and Adventure Story are running poorly for you, I'd appreciate some feedback on the following:

Which parts of the games run slowly?

Does restarting the game help?

Does lowering the Window/Fullscreen resolution help?

Does lowering the Quality/anti-aliasing and other graphics settings help?

I'm currently not sure if there's a memory leak, or if it's some specific animations that are causing issues - the more information you can give me, the better.

If you’ve missed any of the previous updates, please read through the previous news announcements!

A decent amount of content has been added since launch.

Thanks for playing!