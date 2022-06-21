 Skip to content

Bring It On! update for 21 June 2022

Update v0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8978723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​We heard your feedback!

It's always tough as a small indie developer to have access to enough different hardware to properly test for performance issues.

Based on your feedback, we think we've found a few places where we were able to improve the performance of the game.

I'm sure we haven't found everywhere, yet.

If you previously had issues with the game slowing down as you played, or had issues playing the game at all because of poor performance, please consider giving it another try.

If you are still experiencing problems, let us know by contacting us at [url=mailto:feedback@axolstudio.com​]feedback@axolstudio.com​[/url]

It would be helpful to know your computer specifications so we can try to narrow down the issue further.

We hope this resolves most of the issues that have been reported, and that our next update can have some more fun stuff in it instead of boring old bug fixes.

Thanks for playing! 💞

