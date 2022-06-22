Season 2: Red Trees is now live with new free content!

Additions:

VR Games - a unique and challenging game inception inspired by roguelike games which you may enter through a VR helmet in the Base. You will be transferred to the fractal world where you will face enemies (humans and monsters) in several arenas, each more and more difficult! Are you ready for a challenge?

Ghost of the Past: 6 new story missions in which Tatyana manifests in Igor’s dreams and encourages him to visit various places in the Chernobyl Zone and learn the true history of Chernobyl.

Play it! - Who said you can’t have a little fun in the Zone? While learning to craft various and very complex structures, electronics and tools, Igor found a way to build… a gamer’s hardware! Now you and your companions can have a little break from all the stresses and terror lurking in the Zone.

Paid content:

Red Trees Pack

Bring the menacing Red Forest spirit into your base and give it an ominous look with the addition of new skins—the Red Trees Pack. Rusty leaves and the red glow emanating from devices will fill your companion’s hearts with warmth and strength for another tough day in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone..

Fixes and optimization:

New content is not the only thing we worked on. There are also a few fixes and changes:

Stuttering optimization - we implemented a couple of fixes so the issue should be improved. Let us know if this helped on the Steam forum.

Major changes in Turkish localization. We hope you like it better!

And other minor improvements.

That’s all for today! Enjoy the new content and remember that this is not all we have planned for the game this year. In a few months we’re going to add a whole new location and an extremely challenging game mode!

Also, join us today on a livestream at 1:00 PM CEST via Twitch or Facebook!