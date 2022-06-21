Can you master the Bouncy Castle? 🏰

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Grab your shades, get your crash helmet on! 🏁

Are you ready for the wildest multiplayer golfing experience yet? 💥

Bounce and zoom around an all-new Bouncy Castle themed course for Golf With Your Friends - OUT NOW alongside two new cosmetic packs!

Outsmart your friends in online multiplayer with up to 11 other players (only one of you needs to own the course to play it) or tackle it solo to master those trickshots 👀✨

Take a peek at the fresh set of 18 new holes:

[previewyoutube=fQ3Ob-IwKsg;full]YOUTUBE [/previewyoutube]

A new, challenging 18 hole Bouncy Castle themed course, including new cosmetics! 🏰

Master and dodge the colourful hazards of the new Bouncy Castle Course to come out on top! Plus, style it out on the golf course, with all-new cosmetics included in the Bouncy Castle Course!

Tied Balloon Floatie

Inflatable Sticker

Hard Candy Sticker

Balloons Trail

Turbocharge your golfing style 🏎️💨

We have also dropped not one, but TWO new cosmetics packs! Make your mark with The Summer Party Cosmetics Pack, and The Racing Cosmetics Pack!

You will be spoilt for choice with 24 new customisation items across both DLCs, including all-new ball stickers! Both packs are available for purchase for €1.99/£1.69/$1.99 each.

Reign as master of the castle! 👑

One friend to rule them all - if you own the Bouncy Castle course, then you can play the course together with all your friends[/b] (even if they don't own the course)! 👫

If you are the type to get creative, we’ve got you - this new course adds over 150 new Level Editor pieces for you to create your own dream bouncy castle course! 🏰✨

You will need to own the Bouncy Castle DLC to make courses with the new assets, but anyone can download and play on a course that uses the assets (even if you don't own the DLC!).

Bug Fixes & Improvements 🛠️

Alongside this update, we have also brought a range of fixes, including a one for a cosmetics drop issue and changes to the level editor (such as better camera controls and an undo/redo feature!).You can read all about it here. Please note you do not have to purchase the DLCs to get access to the fixes and improvements!

The Bouncy Castle course, Racing cosmetics, and Summer Party Cosmetic Packs are OUT NOW on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1901922/Golf_With_Your_Friends__Bouncy_Castle_Course/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1901920/Golf_With_Your_Friends__Racing_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1901921/Golf_With_Your_Friends__Summer_Party_Pack/

That's all for now, Golfers! 🏌️‍♂️

Keep up with all things Golf With Your Friends:✨

