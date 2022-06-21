Update, Version 20220621

English

You can now adjust the range of one-time alarm devices. (Three options)

You can now dismount the alarm system of the ruined car on Queensmouth Pathway.

You can now select a teammate to do the mining instead of doing that all by yourself.

Added a folder "Records of The War in Ukraine" under the "An Incomplete Chronicle" folder of the game.

The goal is to bypass the censorship of China to let the daily information about Ukraine beyond the Great Firewall be known. It also provides background information to many Ukraine-related in-game contents.

You can totally just delete them if you don't like them.

简体中文

你现在可以调整一次性警报系统的作用范围。(有三个不同的档位可供选择。)

你现在可以拆下王后镇通路上某辆被毁的车的警报系统。

你现在可以选择一个队友去挖矿，无需再亲自进行。

在未完编年史目录下，加入了乌克兰战争的每日记录。

目的是提供推特上的每日和乌克兰相关的新闻，以及游戏中和乌克兰相关的一些内容的背景信息。

如果不喜欢的话，你完全可以把这些内容手动删除。