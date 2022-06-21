PAYDAY 2: Update 223 Changelog

Update size: 875MB

Heists

Fixed a collision issue on the Mountain Master heist, that appeared around the doorframe of the penthouse door, after the door had been taken off Fixed a graphical issue on the Mountain Master heist, that appeared around the doorframe of the penthouse door, after the door had been taken off Fixed some collision issues on the Mountain Master heist that allowed loot bags to appear in the air Added an outline to Yufu Wang on Mountain Master heist for better tracking Fixed a visual issue on the Border Crossing heist where a couple of computer monitors were rotated the wrong way and faced the wall Fixed some graphical issues on the Big Bank heist that appeared in one of the office spaces Fixed some environment art issues on day 2 of the Big Oil heist found on the second floor of the main structure* Fixed a floating prop on the Breakfast In Tijuana heist Weapons

Fixed a crash that could occur if the player goes into custody before their thrown zap grenade explodes* Added Medved R4 Suppressor mod support to the Single Micro Uzi and the Single Kross Vertex

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".

The process may take some time to finish.

