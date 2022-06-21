3.1415 Patch Final

As part of our 'final' series of patches, a new important patch is ready, and as always, thank you for the bug reports and feedback, we have addressed the following issues-

-Sven's hat is now fixed, it was not showing when equipped before.

-Fixed a bug with Rune Grid showing incorrect sprite.

-Parralax overlays stopped working on certain PCs, making graphics look corrupt, This has been fixed.

-Gamebreaking Bug: The Dawning Relic quest completion not triggering which prevented progression.

-Fixed the ECG monitor from appearing when entering the Unused Garage.

-Fixed problems when unlocking achievements.