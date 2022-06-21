AN OUTCRY v. 2.0: RELEASE

Half a year post-release, the team and I came together to add a major, free overhaul update to An Outcry.

The short version

Without giving too much away, this version fixes many bugs, adds skips, a new battle character (yes, really) and many graphical additions/overhauls.

If you want me to give everything away, however, here is the:

Changelog for v. 2.0 of An Outcry

GENERAL:

Changed title screen to reflect update

Added new intro message + snazzier controls tutorial, enabling a faster entry into game

Polished several map tilesets with new/prettier assets

Several new animations

Several bugfixes

Several orthography fixes

Updated several enemy sprites

Combat rebalancing (fewer player misses, slight damage adjustments)

Fixed an oversight that would make it hard to tell if an attack missed

FOLLOW:

Added more 2nd interactibles to Unnamed's apartment

Added more interactibles to Unnamed's apartment under attack

Fixed tutorial help not working in Stairwell Space In-Between

ADDED SKIP FOR MANSHRIKE SCENE. Beat the game (any ending) to find out how!

Changed fullscreen artwork for Manshrike to clarify a visual aspect of its design

Fixed minor visual error in Yildirim's apartment

Added new fullscreen art to WATCHED scene

ADDED A NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER TO TEXT ADVENTURE. Just play through it normally to find them!

Lots of new dialogue in combat

Sledgehammer nerfed, but easier to find

Added new animation to Finale

Small Ending 3 visual updates

Added Skip explanation after credits

IGNORE:

Polish for first Anne scene

Added ability to save indoors post-pub scene + tutorial letting the player know

Added safety gate before Elevator scene

Added tons of new interactibles to Elevator scene

Small design fixes for elevator scene

ADDED SKIP FOR EISEN'S FINAL SCENE

Disclaimers and such

A word on saves:

Save files should, in the update, continue to function; there might be some small weirdness in the way that the game handles them (you may see specific scenes play again depending on where you saved, or may need to re-confirm a save). The game should, however, recover from most outlier situations like that; just bear with it for a minute.

One thing that needs to be said is that, if you load a save file in the second part of the FOLLOW route's Text Adventure segment, you may have missed a major piece of new content. This is okay; while the game cannot bestow it upon you retroactively, it will be completable even without that element in place.

A word on the french build:

The french build, unfortunately, continues to lag behind the current English one. This is due to scheduling issues with our french translator, as well as the difficulty of updating that build of the game with all the new content. There will be a french v. 2.0, but it may be months down the road; and I do apologise for that.

A word on Mac/Linux builds:

We are currently looking into those! There are some legal hurdles to clear before we can submit them, but once they are ready, we will be posting another update.

Thank you for your time, and enjoy the new stuff!

-Quinn K.