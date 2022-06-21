Version 1.26 released

In this version the interface was partially redesigned. Nothing groundbreaking, it's still the same interface, but there were several smaller changes introduced to make it more spacey and more intuitive. Close screen buttons were made smaller and moved to another spot to free extra space, which allowed a bigger inventory box for example and thicker scroller bars. Some buttons were rearranged, merged, moved to different sections, etc. Again, a lot of things changed but it still has the same vibe so you won't get confused. Equipping items was redesigned as well, now when you click on an unequipped item it will replace an equipped one (it was quite tricky with accessories but I managed to find an algorithm for it that works well), which is both intuitive and was requested by players for a long time (in case it's needed I could add an option to disable it and make it work the old way, but I suspect there will be no such need). Also some other small changes, like the compass made more visible, extra icons on map interface, etc.

[feature] Equipment gets swapped when attempting to equip and you already have an equipped item in that slot. It will also make last accessory unequipped when all accessory slots are filled and you attempt to equip the type of accessory you don't have equipped yet.

[feature] Mute on focus lost option (advanced audio setting). Note: if you installed the game prior to v1.26 you will have it off by default, it's recommended to turn it on, you can do so via Options/Audio.

[misc] Optimization.

[interface] Compass redrawn to make the directions more visible.

[interface] Wider scroller size.

[interface] Added icons to map buttons (summon griffin, center on party).

[interface] Close screen buttons made smaller and unified across all screens (when gamepad is plugged in the icon is replaced with gamepad hint icon).

[interface] Close screen button moved to the top left corner also added "B" to the bottom hints display if gamepad is plugged in.

[interface] Quests and Titles moved to info section.

[interface] Removed right mini menu from Statistics and Inventory screens (redundant now since Inventory can be accessed directly from the main right menu).

[interface] Inventory boxes made wider (possible now since right mini menu was removed and extra space became available).

[interface] Used shop and deposit item boxes made wider.

[interface] Other small interface improvements.

[fix] Overwrite file notice was giving a wrong filename (the correct file was overwritten, just noticed box display was incorrect).