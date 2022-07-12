July Update: we hear you and we deliver

Dear Rustlers,

It seems that Guy spilled the tea somewhere lately because we have received a lot of questions about further updates. Well, be careful what you wish for... or rather be happy that you get what you wish for because we have a little something for you.

However, before we introduce you to the July update, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continuous support and hundreds of hours of conversations when you've shared your feedback with us. We're thankful for each review because without them - both positive and negative - we wouldn't know which features need improvement. And even though we're not able to change many things at this stage of Rustler's development, we can promise you that we will take this experience with us and use it in the development of our other games.

So once again - thank you! Rustler wouldn't exist if it weren't for you and your participation in different surveys.

Steam Deck verified!

Yes, you see that right, in April Rustler has been marked as Steam Deck Verified. Since then many of you have played it there and thanks to your engagement, we were able to optimize Rustler for Steam Deck a bit more. Thank you! Enjoy Guy's adventures on the newest Valve's gaming hardware and let us know your opinion!

Changelog & new fixes:

The list contains only the most often reported bugs, we've fixed many minor ones as well:

We've added some extra time to the mace murderfest so it would be a bit easier to complete.

If you quit the game right after watching the intro and then load the save, you should be able to continue the game without any problems.

The Taxi Guy fail report won't show up on the game's screen while playing other minigames.

If you've killed Sleazy in your previous gameplay, don't worry, you'll meet him again on the next run.

Winning MMA fights will no longer block you from launching minigames with the "E" key while sitting on a horse's back.

You shouldn't experience any problems with the "condemned" scenes anymore.

If you try to repeat the "His Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" quest while doing the "Take Sleazy Home" quest, Sleazy should now show up in the return point anyway and follow Guy.

In the side quest "By a Long Shot", Guy shouldn't be seen floating anymore.

You're not able to buy a safe house while riding on a taxi horse.

If the 3rd debtor hits Guy while he's sitting on a horse, Guy shouldn't get blocked from performing other actions.

Exploding red barrels and TNT will kill you without locking you in place. No chance of surviving the hit or getting stuck now.

Guy shouldn't have the chance to spin around in place now after jumping off the med cart.

We've tried to fix all language issues. Let us know if we've taken proper care of that.

You won't fail the Stayin' Alive minigame by hitting a passer-by anymore.

If you have both: psycho fan and mercenary following you on the map, you don't have to worry anymore that they will keep throwing each other off the horse. The psycho fan will keep following you even if the place on the horse's back is taken.

If you buy the bard's services and then fire him, and hire him once again, the bard won't throw a tantrum anymore - earlier, he had some trouble with his pride and didn't want to sing after being rehired. And you know, we've had "a talk" and now he'll be singing more beautifully than ever, whenever you decide to give him a job :)

Any quest markers on the map will now point in the one and only right direction. Thanks to them, you will be able to, f.ex., localize stakes in the quarry sooner.

Steam Deck fixes:

We've improved the game's performance on Steam Deck.

The problem with two Guys showing up at once on your screen has been solved. You won't see a duplicated Guy again. At least not in our game.

DLCs await you

Remember that both Rustler DLCs: Murder Madness and Vinci await you! We've also prepared a special art book, as well as the soundtrack that you enjoy so much in the game!

And if you want to get a full package, you can do that by buying a bundle!

Hop on a unicorn and check Yet Another Fantasy Story!

If you like Rustler, hop on your unicorn and ride straight into Yet Another Fantasy Story.

Become a rogue in an open-world fantasy action RPG and slay the dragon. Drink with ogres, steal the Ring from nasty goblins and bring mayhem to all and everyone around. Win a hand of a kingdom and a half of a princess... Wait, is there even any princess in this story?

Add to the wishlist to find this and many more out:

And at the end of this announcement, let us use this moment to wish you a wonderful, colorful, and relaxing summertime! Rustler team hopes that you will enjoy these couple of months as much as possible.

May the horse be with you,

Team Rustler