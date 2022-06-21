Share · View all patches · Build 8977927 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy

New Roguelite Game Mode.

Destroy as many enemies as possible each round. Game difficulty skyrockets.

New Arena Skirmish mission type.

Battles behave as they do in Roguelite mode: destroying as many units as you can.

Increased map pool by 20%.

Each mission has more locations. Additionally, enemies have more units but they are weaker.

Added option in battle menu to "Win Early". Useful for this new game mode. Also useful for missions that ask you defeat as many units as you can before timer ends.

Changed the way Haste works. Now gifts 40% of caster's concentration to target's speed and concentration rather a flat 40% increase.

Added option to skip opening scenes / battles.

Fixed issue with Rebirth where enemy would immediately fall again.