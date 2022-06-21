Hey warriors, we're back with another patch Achilles: Legends Untold!

In Patch 0.1.4 we added a "New Game +" mode to give players a more challenging experience after they've finished the last quest available. We've also added an "Attack at Cursor" mode, the ability to split sprint and dodge inputs, and made a variety of other quality of life improvements to the game.

Below is the full list of all the updates made to Achilles: Legends Untold in Patch 0.1.4.:

Added Features

"New Game +" mode - after finishing the last quest available in the current version of the game, you can choose to either continue playing or enter the New Game + mode. The game will carry over your progress to a new campaign, where you can continue to play and upgrade your character.

Fixes and Improvements

You now get the Shield Throw and Kick skills during the tutorial in Troy.

during the tutorial in Troy. Improved the target-locking system . Switching between enemies will now be a lot smoother.

. Switching between enemies will now be a lot smoother. Grenades will now target the exact location of the cursor when thrown, while target-lock is disabled.



will now target the exact when thrown, while target-lock is disabled. Autosave frequency has been decreased.

has been decreased. Fixed all known level collision issues .

. General improvements to AI behavior .

. Slight improvements to ambient environment SFX.

More weight behind attacks. They should feel more satisfying.

Improved visibility of enemies hidden behind map elements.

Thank you to everyone in our community who have been following our updates and continuing to play Achilles: Legends Untold throughout Early Access! We're working on a lot of exciting new things for the game in the coming months (including an in-game map, new bosses, and more!), and we'll be revealing our full roadmap in the future!

We're monitoring all platforms for player feedback, though the best way to chat with the team and compare notes with other community members is in our Discord server.

