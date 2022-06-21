 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 21 June 2022

Patch 0.10.3a - Hotfix

Bug fixes:

Sandbox Africa Hills has been updated to get the texture change
Startup Popup has been updated to work with ratios other then 16:9

Fixed issue with the MacOS build quitting on startup

