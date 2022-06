An emergency update which makes a lot of difficulty tweaks to the new waves (generally making them easier). Due to the difficulty change, all Galactic Cup Knockout missions flown today so far have been reset, and you'll need to play them again. A system announcement to this effect has been also sent in your in-game Inbox.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-111/22368