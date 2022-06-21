Finally the UPDATE is here!

Dear friends, we are so sorry for such a huge delay with the update. Finally, we are happy to present you the big update.

The update includes:

➤ optimization of the 1st map

➤ some changes and complexities have been made on the 1st map

➤ fixed bugs

➤ new map (3 checkpoints) - to unblock the 2d map you should complete the 1st map

➤ puzzles

➤ leaderboard

➤ shooting

➤ AI enemy

➤ 2 new characters

➤ the story is added

➤ and a lot more

Deathrun mode is deleted due to it's little demand, maybe the Football mode will be deleted anytime soon. All in all, we wanted your opinion regarding the Football mode if you're still interested in it? Maybe you have any suggestions about a PVP mode you want to see in this game?

