Retirement Simulator V0.6.16 Updates

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator.
We have just released a new update (V0.6.16) and made some further optimization of the game.
Game Optimization:
- Corrected some ambiguous or wrong expressions as well as some wrong character names;
- Lowered the attributes attached to some certain characteristics;
- Increased the amount of money needed for certain community construction options;
- Lowered the attributes rewarded by finishing the Square Dance events;
- Adjusted the rewards of making favorable choices in battles in some cases;
- Optimized the input operations of the game to make it more stable.
Thank you again for your support and we will see you in the next update.
