退休模拟器 update for 21 June 2022

Retirement Simulator V0.6.16 Updates

退休模拟器 update for 21 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.16) and made some further optimization of the game.

Game Optimization:

  1. Corrected some ambiguous or wrong expressions as well as some wrong character names;
  2. Lowered the attributes attached to some certain characteristics;
  3. Increased the amount of money needed for certain community construction options;
  4. Lowered the attributes rewarded by finishing the Square Dance events;
  5. Adjusted the rewards of making favorable choices in battles in some cases;
  6. Optimized the input operations of the game to make it more stable.

Thank you again for your support and we will see you in the next update.

