Retirement Simulator V0.6.16 Updates

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.16) and made some further optimization of the game.

Game Optimization:

Corrected some ambiguous or wrong expressions as well as some wrong character names; Lowered the attributes attached to some certain characteristics; Increased the amount of money needed for certain community construction options; Lowered the attributes rewarded by finishing the Square Dance events; Adjusted the rewards of making favorable choices in battles in some cases; Optimized the input operations of the game to make it more stable.

Thank you again for your support and we will see you in the next update.