Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 21 June 2022

JUNE UPDATE: New Launcher with option to change controls!

Share · View all patches · Build 8977051 · Last edited by Wendy

After months of work I am very happy to release this Update wich finally enables people to rewrite the game controls without editing .ini files or anything.
The Update contains the new Game Launcher where people can change their controls.
I also made a new Video that plays in the Background.

Please post feedback about the Launcher and its features in the comments!

I will continue now to work on the next content update.
And I can also say that some other improvements are in the work - but I cant announce anything so far.
Stay Tuned! Thanks for playing my Game!

  • DK Productions

