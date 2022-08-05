 Skip to content

Great Deceiver update for 5 August 2022

Great Deceiver - Out Now from Shiravune!

Shiravune has released Great Deceiver on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

This work, developed by Empress and Elf, comes from the mind of veteran game creator Seishoujyo and is set in the same in-game universe as classic creeper feature Kisaku. If you like your visual novels full of love, lies, and harrowing deception, look no further than Marie Mamiya and her ultra-exclusive Royal Family Fitness Club!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060000/

