The Matchmaker Update

An update including a slew of dates with various characters from around Cloverton! From the dutiful Jubelle, to the valiant Sieger! Go shopping with Morghan, or even spend time in the cells with Goldra in refusing to participate despite the royal decree! You can access this event starting on Spring 15th, even right after you start the event! Not satisfied with one date? Enter the raffle multiple times for a small fee, or wait until next year for another free ticket!

Additions

Spring seasonal Matchmaker event has been greatly expanded During the calendar event week the player will be able to go on various friendly & romantic dates Selection of 8 minor NPCs from around Cloverton and a bonus scenario for abstainers

Added alternative monster dialogue for monsters related to the player, when interacting with them while on the farm

Changes

Incubator now shows hours and minutes remaining before hatching (previously only showed hours)

Fixes