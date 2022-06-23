The Matchmaker Update

An update including a slew of dates with various characters from around Cloverton! From the dutiful Jubelle, to the valiant Sieger! Go shopping with Morghan, or even spend time in the cells with Goldra in refusing to participate despite the royal decree! You can access this event starting on Spring 15th, even right after you start the event! Not satisfied with one date? Enter the raffle multiple times for a small fee, or wait until next year for another free ticket!
Additions
-
Spring seasonal Matchmaker event has been greatly expanded
- During the calendar event week the player will be able to go on various friendly & romantic dates
- Selection of 8 minor NPCs from around Cloverton and a bonus scenario for abstainers
-
Added alternative monster dialogue for monsters related to the player, when interacting with them while on the farm
Changes
- Incubator now shows hours and minutes remaining before hatching (previously only showed hours)
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would reset global settings
- When inheriting traits from parents with mutually-exclusive traits, now the stronger trait will always be inherited
- Fixed acid damage continuing to apply after death
- Fixed an error that would occur while traversing rooms in a dungeon after returning from death
- In-game time will no longer pass during dialogue sequences
- The dialogue history scroll position will now reset to a new dialog line when opened
- Fixed ‘time played’ text on save file slots showing the incorrect value
- Restored color palette selection for Ev x Monster HD sex scenes viewed in the Album
- Fixed an issue where draggable icons could continue to be held after closing a window
- Fixed crash that could occur after returning to main menu from a game session, then loading a save file again
- ‘Scene unlocked’ banner messages should no longer trigger from viewing sex scenes in the Album
- Brontide should no longer be able to target himself while in combat
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to trigger dialog with a merchant twice
- Fixed the ability to invoke dialogue from a merchant twice within the same frame
Changed files in this update